Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 104 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $264.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.34.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

