Superdry (LON:SDRY) Trading Down 2.1%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.69 ($0.07). 537,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,113,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.81 ($0.07).

Superdry Stock Down 9.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

Featured Stories

