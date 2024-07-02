Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Lifted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

