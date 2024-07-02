Talbot Financial LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.7% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

LLY stock opened at $914.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $916.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $814.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $740.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 791,145 shares of company stock valued at $673,704,508. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

