Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Short Interest Update

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

