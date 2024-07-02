Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Major Shareholder Paul B. Manning Acquires 1,333,333 Shares of Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $422.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSHA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,382,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294,445 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

