TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $148.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

