Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Trading Down 8.6 %
TISI opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $35.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Team has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
