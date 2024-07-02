Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Down 8.6 %

TISI opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $35.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Team has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,548,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,839,423. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,922 shares of company stock valued at $96,510. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

