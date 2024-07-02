TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.87

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 268284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 287.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in TELUS by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

