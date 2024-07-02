TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.48

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.48 and last traded at C$20.48, with a volume of 249733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cormark cut their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.33.

TELUS Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.87. The firm has a market cap of C$30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.46%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

