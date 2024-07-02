The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BNS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BNS stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $51.98.
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.72%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Steel Dynamics Stock is Up 9.6% While Its Peers Are Rusting
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- The Top 4 Magnificent 7 Stocks to Buy in the Year’s Second Half
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Snowflake Stock Rebounds, Flies Higher on AI Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.