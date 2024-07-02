The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263,875 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.78% of Chemours worth $69,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Chemours by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Chemours by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

