The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $13.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 39,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,923. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $615,426.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,393.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,571 shares of company stock worth $1,785,423. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

