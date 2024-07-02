The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 95,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,515,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

HD opened at $335.63 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $332.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.51 and a 200-day moving average of $352.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

