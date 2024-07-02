The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,965,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of ODP worth $223,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after acquiring an additional 493,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,070,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ODP by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,826,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,418,000 after buying an additional 133,750 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

ODP Trading Up 0.1 %

ODP opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

