The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $384.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average of $158.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

