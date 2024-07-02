The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $202.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.