The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 916,772 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Walt Disney worth $244,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 163,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,441,020. The firm has a market cap of $178.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

