The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 248,695 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,624,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,666,000 after buying an additional 87,522 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

