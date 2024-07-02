The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.78 billion, a PE ratio of 106.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

