Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 126,324 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 126,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $699,834.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,784,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,047,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $514,000.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

NYSE TLYS opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tilly’s by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

