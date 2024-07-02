Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Purchases $514,000.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $514,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,585,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,707,768.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 126,324 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $699,834.96.

Tilly’s Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.50. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

