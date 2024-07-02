TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.11 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 40.3%.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

