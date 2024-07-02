TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 40.3%.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.