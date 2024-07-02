Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 719.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 166,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 33.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 102,196 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 2.3 %

TPH opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.