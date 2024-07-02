Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 96.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $2,438,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

