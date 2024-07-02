Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of The Baldwin Insurance Group worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Activity

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $153,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,404.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $153,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,404.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $31,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,435.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $510,385 over the last 90 days. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

BRP opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

