Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 53,710 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,710 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Ambarella worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $65,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $23,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,276.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 373,915 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 649,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after purchasing an additional 355,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,322,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,091 shares of company stock worth $1,050,969. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

