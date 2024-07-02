Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Shares of LW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.95. 51,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

