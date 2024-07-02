Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Stifel Financial by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 76,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SF opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

