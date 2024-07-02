Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RPM International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of RPM International by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 105,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.05. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.81 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

