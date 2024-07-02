Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $14.37 Million Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of CTS worth $14,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CTS by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In related news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 800 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,014,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,765 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.60. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 9.41%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

