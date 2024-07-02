Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $14.53 Million Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 2.21% of Cass Information Systems worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CASS stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.