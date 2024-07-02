Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $16.66 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $16,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 355.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 21,523.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.2 %

AMN opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

