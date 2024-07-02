Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in ICON Public by 11.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 22.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ICON Public by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICLR traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.24. 21,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public Limited has a 1-year low of $221.20 and a 1-year high of $344.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.16 and a 200-day moving average of $302.46.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.30.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

