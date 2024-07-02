Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $683,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,350. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.95. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

