Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Pacira BioSciences worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,723 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $3,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,810,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $522,053. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of PCRX opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

