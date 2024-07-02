Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.26. 9,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,371. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.85 and a twelve month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

