Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK opened at $199.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $221.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.03.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.