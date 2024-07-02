Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $977,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $398.27 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $430.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

