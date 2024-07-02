Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,809,000 after buying an additional 334,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

CPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

