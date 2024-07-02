Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Origin Bancorp worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $971.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

OBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

