Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,400 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 434,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after buying an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after buying an additional 291,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 211,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 588.0% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 200,494 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NSSC traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,465. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSSC. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

