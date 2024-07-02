Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

