Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $267.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.20 and its 200-day moving average is $250.94.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

