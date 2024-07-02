Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.16. 102,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $186.52 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

