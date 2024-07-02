Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 926 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $198.60. 6,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,661. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $213.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.