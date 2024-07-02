Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes $12.38 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of ESCO Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,226,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5,817.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 208,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $20,328,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,239,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESE stock opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.42. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

