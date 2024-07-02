Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Alamo Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $166.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

