Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Robert Half by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Robert Half by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,265,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Robert Half by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 64,114 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,780,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,511,000 after buying an additional 322,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Robert Half by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,050,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RHI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.77. 18,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.