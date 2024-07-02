Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 472 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of the South increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $205.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $589.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

